Bengal records highest single-day spike of 1,894 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

KOLKATA :
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally reached 38,011 on Friday after it reported a record single-day spike of 1,894 cases, while the toll jumped to 1,049 with 26 more deaths, a health department bulletin said.
The state now has 14,709 active COVID-19 cases, it said.
Since Thursday evening, 838 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said, adding that 13,240 samples have been tested in this period.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
