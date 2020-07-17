Subscribe
Home >News >India >Bengal records highest single-day spike of 1,894 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment

Bengal records highest single-day spike of 1,894 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

1 min read . 10:30 PM IST PTI

  • COVID-19 tally reached 38,011 in the state while there are over 14,000 active cases in the state
  • 26 new fatalities were recorded taking total toll to 1,049 deaths so far

KOLKATA : West Bengal's COVID-19 tally reached 38,011 on Friday after it reported a record single-day spike of 1,894 cases, while the toll jumped to 1,049 with 26 more deaths, a health department bulletin said.

The state now has 14,709 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

Since Thursday evening, 838 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said, adding that 13,240 samples have been tested in this period.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

