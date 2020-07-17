Bengal records highest single-day spike of 1,894 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

KOLKATA : West Bengal's COVID-19 tally reached 38,011 on Friday after it reported a record single-day spike of 1,894 cases, while the toll jumped to 1,049 with 26 more deaths, a health department bulletin said.

The state now has 14,709 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

The state now has 14,709 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

Since Thursday evening, 838 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said, adding that 13,240 samples have been tested in this period.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.