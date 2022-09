New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED)has filed its first charge sheet against former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee and six companies in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam-linked money laundering case, the probe agency said in a statement.

According to the probe agency, Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee and six companies — Echhay Entertainment Private Limited, Ananta Texfab Private Limited, Symbiosis Merchant Private Limited, Sentry Engineering Private Limited, Viewmore Highrise Private Limited and APA Utility Service — have been charged under Sections 3, 4 and 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED on July 23 had arrested Chatterjee and his close aide in connection with the probe into irregularities in the WB SSC recruitment scam.

The ED said it has provisionally attached properties worth ₹48.22 crore, consisting of 40 immovable properties valued at ₹40.33 crore, and 35 bank accounts having a balance of ₹7.89 crore.

The total value of the seized or attached assets in this case stands at ₹103.10 crore, the statement said.

“The attached properties include flats, a farmhouse, prime land in the city of Kolkata and bank balance," it added.