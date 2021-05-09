Subscribe
Home >News >India >Bengal registers record 19,441 fresh COVID-19 cases, 124 deaths

Bengal registers record 19,441 fresh COVID-19 cases, 124 deaths

A health worker takes a swab sample of a People for a Covid-19 coronavirus test
1 min read . 10:14 PM IST PTI

  • The fresh cases include 3,997 infections from North 24 Parganas and 3,966 from the metropolis, the bulletin said
  • West Bengal now has 1,26,027 active cases, while 8,54,805 people have recovered from the disease so far

West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 19,441 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 9,93,159, the health department said.

The death toll climbed to 12,327 after 124 patients succumbed to the virus, it said.

North 24 Parganas topped the chart of fatalities at 34, followed by Kolkata (28).

As many as 1,09,68,741 samples have been tested in the state, including 63,095 since Saturday, it added. PTI SUS RBT RBT

