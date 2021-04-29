West Bengal on Thursday reported its highest single-day deaths of 89 people due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 11,248, the health department said.

The state reported 17,403 news cases of Covid-19 infection and 12,885 patients recovered in 24 hours.

With this, the total caseload in West Bengal has surged to 8,10,955. And, the number of active cases in the state has climbed to 1,10,241 active cases.

At least 53,724 samples were tested during this period.

Separately, the West Bengal government on Thursday wrote to the Centre, seeking supply of at least three crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the state-run hospitals.

An official told PTI news agency that, "Three crore doses is needed to vaccinate 1.5 crore people in West Bengal in the phase scheduled to start from May 1. We will send more requisitions in subsequent phases".

The state government will pay for the vaccines, the official added.

