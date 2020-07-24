Home >News >India >Bengal reports 35 more COVID deaths, 2,216 fresh infections
Migrant workers wait in lines for transport outside Howrah (REUTERS)
Bengal reports 35 more COVID deaths, 2,216 fresh infections

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2020, 10:49 PM IST PTI

  • State tally now stands at 53,973 cases of COVID-19 with death toll increasing to 1,290 recording 35 deaths in a day
  • Active patients' tally is at 19,154 with 1,873 patients getting recuperated in previous 24 hours

KOLKATA : The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal increased to 1,290 on Friday after 35 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

A total of 2,216 fresh coronavirus cases was also reported and the state's tally now stands at 53,973, the department said in a bulletin.

The number of active patients is 19,154, it said.

West Bengal also registered its highest single-day recovery on Friday as 1,873 patients were cured of the disease, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

