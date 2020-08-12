Home >News >India >Bengal reports 54 fresh COVID deaths, 2,936 new cases
A medical worker administers a test for the coronavirus disease (REUTERS)
A medical worker administers a test for the coronavirus disease (REUTERS)

Bengal reports 54 fresh COVID deaths, 2,936 new cases

1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2020, 09:53 PM IST PTI

  • Coronavirus caseload in West Bengal now stands at 1.04 lakh with death toll reaching the mark of 2,203
  • The number of active patients is 26,003 in the state with 54 fresh casualties in a day

KOLKATA : The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 2,203 on Wednesday after 54 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

The state's coronavirus count has gone up to 1,04,326 after 2,936 new cases of infection were reported, a bulletin released by the department said.

The number of active patients is 26,003 in the state, it said.

Since Tuesday, 2,725 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from different hospitals of West Bengal.

In the last 24 hours, 27,712 samples have been tested, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Mamata Banerjee-led government implemented partial lockdown since July (PTI)

West Bengal issues revised schedule for COVID-19 lockdown. New dates here

2 min read . 06:26 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout