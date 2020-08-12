Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Bengal reports 54 fresh COVID deaths, 2,936 new cases
A medical worker administers a test for the coronavirus disease

Bengal reports 54 fresh COVID deaths, 2,936 new cases

1 min read . 09:53 PM IST PTI

  • Coronavirus caseload in West Bengal now stands at 1.04 lakh with death toll reaching the mark of 2,203
  • The number of active patients is 26,003 in the state with 54 fresh casualties in a day

KOLKATA : The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 2,203 on Wednesday after 54 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 2,203 on Wednesday after 54 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

The state's coronavirus count has gone up to 1,04,326 after 2,936 new cases of infection were reported, a bulletin released by the department said.

The state's coronavirus count has gone up to 1,04,326 after 2,936 new cases of infection were reported, a bulletin released by the department said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The number of active patients is 26,003 in the state, it said.

Since Tuesday, 2,725 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from different hospitals of West Bengal.

In the last 24 hours, 27,712 samples have been tested, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated