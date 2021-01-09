OPEN APP
Bengal reports 787 new COVID-19 cases, 20 fresh fatalities
The state now has 8,034 active COVID-19 cases (AFP)
The state now has 8,034 active COVID-19 cases (AFP)

Bengal reports 787 new COVID-19 cases, 20 fresh fatalities

Updated: 09 Jan 2021, 11:09 PM IST PTI

As many as 978 people have been cured of the disease in the last 24 hours

Kolkata: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,59,886 on Saturday as 787 more people tested positive for the infection, while 20 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,922, a health bulletin said.

As many as 978 people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 96.79 per cent, it said.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of new cases at 224, followed by Kolkata (193), the bulletin said.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at five each, followed by Howrah (four).

The state now has 8,034 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,41,930 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

West Bengal has so far tested over 74.06 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 34,221 in the last 24 hours, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

