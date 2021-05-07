West Bengal caseload rose to 9,54,282 after 19,216 cases of coronavirus infection, the highest so far in a single day was reported on Friday. The death toll in the state stands at 12,076 as 112 people succumbed to the virus in 24 hours span.

The count of recovered patients from coronavirus stood at 17,780 in one day. Overall, recoveries in the state were recorded as 8,18,108. While the active case in west Bengal stands at 1,24,098.

According to the West Bengal Covid-19 health bulletin, there are a total of 176 hospitals dedicated to treating coronavirus-infected patients. Out of the 176 hospitals, 141 are government hospitals and 35 are private hospitals meant for Covid-19 treatment.

The state government has said that 17,009 beds have earmarked for coronavirus patients.

Moreover, the Bengal government has said it has 1,838 ICU beds and 1,283 ventilators in the Covid-19 hospitals.

The total number of home quarantined people in Bengal has risen to 26,21,637. Currently, 61,680 people are under home isolation, according to the department of health and family welfare, the West Bengal government.

Since Thursday, 64,551 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

