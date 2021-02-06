OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bengal reports one fresh COVID-19 fatality, lowest since April last year
The state has tested over 81.28 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 24,011 in the last 24 hours (PTI)
The state has tested over 81.28 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 24,011 in the last 24 hours (PTI)

Bengal reports one fresh COVID-19 fatality, lowest since April last year

1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 10:46 PM IST PTI

  • The fresh fatality, pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,202, a health bulletin said
  • West Bengal's caseload rose to 5,71,178 as 197 more people tested positive for the infection, it said

West Bengal on Saturday registered only one fresh COVID-19 fatality, the lowest since April last year, a health bulletin said.

The fresh fatality, reported in South 24 Parganas district, pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,202, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: AFP

China’s Covid vaccine drive is falling behind US, Europe

6 min read . 10:59 PM IST
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan

India developing 7 more COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister

1 min read . 10:50 PM IST
The figures also showed 11.465 million people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 in UK: 825 fresh deaths, vaccine first doses near 11.5 million

1 min read . 10:46 PM IST
The Centre procures wheat and rice to meet its requirement under the National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes

Paddy procurement at MSP up 18% at 614 lakh tn valuing nearly 1.16 lakh crore

1 min read . 10:38 PM IST

The state's caseload rose to 5,71,178 as 197 more people tested positive for the infection, it said.

As many as 293 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.36%, the bulletin said.

The state now has 4,895 active cases.

North 24 Parganas reported the highest number of new cases at 55, it said.

The state has tested over 81.28 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 24,011 in the last 24 hours, it said.

At least 9,773 frontline workers were administered the Covishield vaccine on the 17th day of the inoculation drive being conducted at 272 sites in the state, a health official said.

"Not a single AEFI case was reported during the day. A total of 3,53,876 people have been vaccinated till Saturday," he said.

The official said that Covaxin was administered to 54 people at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout