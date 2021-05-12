Subscribe
Home >News >India >Bengal reports record 20,377 new COVID-19 cases, 135 more deaths

1 min read . 10:27 PM IST PTI

  • At least 19,231 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,11,705
  • The discharge rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 86.57 per cent

West Bengal on Wednesday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,377 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 10,53,117, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 12,728 as 135 more people succumbed to the disease, it said.

North 24 Parganas district recorded the maximum number of new cases at 4,091, followed by Kolkata at 3,989. Kolkata accounted for the highest number of fresh fatalities at 44.

At least 19,231 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,11,705.

The discharge rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 86.57 per cent.

West Bengal now has 1,28,684 active cases, the bulletin said.

Since Tuesday, at least 69,874 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

