Home >News >India >Bengal reports record spike of 20,839 COVID cases, 129 deaths

1 min read . 10:26 PM IST PTI

  • Altogether 19,181 people were cured of the disease since Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,30,886
  • West Bengal has 1,30,213 active cases at present, the bulletin said

West Bengal on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,839 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 10,73,956, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll also climbed to 12,857 as 129 more people succumbed to coronavirus.

Altogether 19,181 people were cured of the disease since Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,30,886.

West Bengal has 1,30,213 active cases at present, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, Kolkata reported 39 and North 24 Parganas district 25. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

North 24 Parganas district recorded the maximum number of new cases at 4,131, followed by Kolkata at 3,924.

A total of 70,473 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state since Wednesday, the bulletin said.

