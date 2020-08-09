Home >News >India >Bengal's COVID-19 death toll mounts to 2,059 with 54 more fatalities
Women wearing face masks walk on a street (PTI)
Women wearing face masks walk on a street (PTI)

Bengal's COVID-19 death toll mounts to 2,059 with 54 more fatalities

Updated: 09 Aug 2020, 10:10 PM IST PTI

  • Coronavirus cases in the state of West Bengal now reaches the mark of 95,554 with death toll registering at the mark of 2,059
  • Single day tally of the state was 2,939 with recoveries of a day going beyond the mark of 1,990

KOLKATA : West Bengal reported 54 more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, raising the death toll to 2,059, the state's health department said in a bulletin.

A total of 2,939 fresh infections increased the caseload to 95,554, it said.

Since Saturday, 1,996 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the number of those cured to 67,120, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 26,375 active coronavirus cases.

At least 26,242 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

