KOLKATA : The discharge rate of COVID-19 patients in West Bengal rose to 82.49 per cent after 3,318 patients recovered from the disease on Monday, a bulletin released by the health department said.

On Sunday, the discharge rate was close to 82 per cent.

The state's coronavirus caseload went up 1,62,778 as 2,993 new cases of infection were registered in the state on Monday.

The death toll due to the disease also mounted to 3,228 after 52 fresh fatalities were reported, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases is now 25,280.

In the last 24 hours, 42,239 samples were tested for COVID-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

