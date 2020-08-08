Home >News >India >Bengal's COVID-19 toll crosses 2,000-mark, active cases 25,486
A child cries while a health worker taking the antigen test for COVID 19 (ANI)
Bengal's COVID-19 toll crosses 2,000-mark, active cases 25,486

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2020, 10:13 PM IST PTI

  • Statewide caseload of coronavirus stands at 92,615 as of now while death toll crossed 2,000 with 51 deaths being reported in last 24 hours
  • The active cases in state rose to 25,486 while 2,064 people were discharged in a day

KOLKATA : West Bengal's COVID-19 toll crossed the 2,000-mark as 51 more people died on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

So far, 2,005 people have died in the state while 2,949 more cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 92,615, it said.

Total 2,064 people were discharged from different hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours.

Following the detection of the new infections, the active cases rose to 25,486, it added.

Total 25,148 samples were tested in the state since Friday evening.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

A man rides his bicyle on a deserted road, during the two-day weekly lockdown in West Bengal. (REUTERS)

