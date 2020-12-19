Bengal's 'Duare Sarkar' reached over 1 crore people in 2 weeks: CM Mamata

Over a crore people in West Bengal have received doorstep delivery of government services in two weeks, said state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday.

"I am immensely pleased to announce that in just 2 weeks, over 1 Crore people across Bengal have enthusiastically visited more than 10,000 #DuareSarkar camps envisioned to ensure doorstep delivery of Govt services and benefits (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.

Banerjee said the state government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the people of West Bengal are able to get the benefits of services right at their doorsteps.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate all the GoWB (Government of West Bengal) officials and volunteers who worked round the clock to organize these camps every single day at such a massive scale. I would also like to thank every participant who visited and availed services at these camps," she added.

Duare Sarkar was rolled out on December 1 and continued till December 11 in the first phase. Over 64 lakh people had enrolled themselves for various welfare schemes in the duration.

At least 11 state government-run schemes have been made available to eligible people at camps.

The flagship schemes include the globally acclaimed 'Kanyashree' (a cash transfer scheme aimed at retaining girls in schools and preventing their early marriage), besides 'Khadya Sathi'( for ensuring that almost 90 per cent of the population comes under food security), 'Sikshashree' (one time grant given to SC and ST students from class 5 to class 8 to go to schools).

Other government schemes like 'Rupashree (one-time financial grant of ₹25,000 for economically stressed families at the time of their daughter's marriage), 'Jai Johar' (for the betterment of ST people), 'Taposili Bondhu' (pension scheme for SC people), 'Akhyashree' (a scheme that provides scholarships to students of minority communities in the state) and MGNREGS are also included.

