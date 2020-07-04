Subscribe
Bengal's June unemployment rate at 6.5% 'far better' than that of India: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bengal's June unemployment rate at 6.5% ‘far better’ than that of India: Mamata

1 min read . 12:17 PM IST PTI

CM says this is due to the economic strategy adopted by her government to tackle the COVID-19 crisis and the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan

KOLKATA : Referring to a report of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that the state's unemployment rate stood at 6.5% in June this year, which was "far better" than that of the country at 11%.

She said this is due to the economic strategy adopted by her government to tackle the COVID-19 crisis and the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan.

"We've implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle #COVID19 and the devastation caused by Amphan. Proof lies in West Bengal's unemployment rate for the month of June 2020 which stands at 6.5%, far better than that of India at 11%, UP at 9.6% and Haryana at 33.6%, as per CMIE," Banerjee said in a tweet.

According to data released by the CMIE on Wednesday, the country's unemployment rate fell to 11% in June from 23.5% in May, as economic activities resumed after the lockdown restrictions were eased.

