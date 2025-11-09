Bengal shocker: Minor girl sleeping next to her grandmother abducted, raped; BJP accuses TMC govt of not filing FIR

A four-year-old girl, who was sleeping beside her grandmother under a mosquito net at the Railway shed in Tarakeshwar near West Bengal's Kolkata, was abducted on the night of November 7 and sexually abused, police said, according to NDTV. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led Mamata Banerjee government, claiming that the girl had been raped and that police were not lodging a First Information Report (FIR) in the case.

The incident allegedly occurred at 4 am. The victim, who belongs to Banjara community, along with her family had been dwelling on the street after their homes were razed. “Where do we go? We don’t have any homes,” she lamented.

The family believes the attacker slashed the net and kidnapped her. The minor's grandmother informed NDTV, “I didn’t even realise when she was taken. I don’t know who the people were who took her away. They cut the mosquito net and took her away. She was found naked.”

The child was reportedly found the following afternoon near the high drain by Tarakeshwar railway, lying in a pool of blood. The victim, who is in critical condition, is receiving treatment at Tarakeswar Gramin Hospital. An FIR has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in Bengal, took to X and said, “4-year old girl child has been Raped in Tarkeshwar. Family rushes to Police Station, but FIR not registered! Taken to the Hospital - referred to Chandannagar. Tarkeshwar Police busy burying the Crime. This is the True Face of Mamata Banerjee's free-for-all regime. A child's life is shattered, yet the Police are shielding the State's Fake Law & Order Image, by suppressing the truth.”

Assam girl allegedly gang raped in Tinsukia district Meanwhile, a girl was allegedly gang raped in Assam’s Tinsukia district while coming back home from school, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Bordubi police station area on Monday afternoon, they added, PTI reported.

According to the girl’s statement, three men assaulted her and left her on the roadside while she was on her way home from school, an officer said. Her family stated that the class 7 student did not return home after school, which ended at 2.30 pm, he added.

"Around 5 pm, an e-rickshaw driver informed the family that he had found her lying by the roadside in a semi-conscious condition in the vicinity of a tea garden. They rushed to the spot and found her with visible marks of injuries and clothes torn," the official said. He mentioned that a police team was immediately sent to the scene, and the girl was taken to a hospital.