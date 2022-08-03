Partha was arrested along with his associate Arpita Chatterjee in association with its probe into the school teacher recruitment case on 25 July
Court extends ED custody of ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, his aide Arpita Mukherjee by 2 days in SSC job scam.
Partha was arrested along with his associate Arpita Chatterjee in association with its probe into the school teacher recruitment case on 25 July. The court order also directed the ED to produce both the accused in front of the court on August 3.
During the custody, Partha had also sought medical attention citing his health concern. He was immediately taken to a state-run hospital after he was informed of uneasiness during his custody. Later he was shifted to AIIMS in Bhubhaneshwar on ED's complaint of his fake illness. To compensate for the time spent on managing Partha's fake illness act, ED had also requested to increase the custody to 14 days for better interrogation.
Last month, Partha Chatterjee and his confidante Arpita Chatterjee were arrested for their alleged involvement in irregularities in the SSC recruitment scam after agencies raided their house in Kolkata. Moreover, crore rupees of jewellery were also recovered from their house.
As of now, the duo has remained tight-lipped about its involvement in the teacher recruitment scam case. On Tuesday, Arpita Chatterjee revealed that she had no idea about the amount of money(in crores) that was recovered from her house during the investigation. She also claimed that the money that was found at her residence was slipped into her house without her knowledge.
Maintaining a similar stance, Partha has called himself a 'victim of conspiracy' and denied his involvement in the case. The leader has also been suspended by his party TMC. However, the public is fuming with anger due to the luxurious treatment given to the minister during his custody. Recently, a video went viral when a lady threw her sandal at the ex-Bengal Minister when he was on his way back from a hospital after his regular check from South 24 Parganas’ Joka area on Tuesday afternoon. It was later informed that the lady got angry after seeing the minister being treated like a VIP.
