The state of West Bengal has crossed another grim milestone in terms of the highest covid-19 cases reported in a single day. The state has registered 14,281 new Covid-19 cases. In terms of total deaths reported, West Bengal recorded 59 new fatalities.

With the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the state's total tally has now reached 7,28,061, according to a bulletin released by the state health department. The total deaths caused by Covid-19 has reached 10,884.

On the positive side, 7,584 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours. The number of actives cases currently stands at 81,375. According to the bulletin released by the state, a total of 55,060 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal on Friday.

Despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, political rallies are being conducted in the state. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reviewed COVID-safety preparedness for the remaining two phases of the state assembly polls at a meeting with senior West Bengal officers on Saturday.

West Bengal Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), Secretary (Disaster Management), Secretary (Health), state DGP, and Kolkata Police Commissioner, State Chief Electoral Officer and State Police Nodal Officer cum ADG (Law and Order) were also present in the meeting.

While appreciating the good work done in the last six phases ensuring Covid safe arrangements at the polling stations, EC directed that regular monitoring of COVID compliant behaviour and action against the violations must be done by the authority.

EC directed that effective communication strategies must be put in place to inform voters about Covid safe environment as all polling stations are being sanitised, voters are wearing masks and are provided hand glove and sanitisation facility and social distancing is being maintained.

Polling for the six phases of the eight-phased West Bengal assembly elections has already been concluded. Polling for the sixth and the seventh phase will be held on April 26 and April 29 respectively. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

