KOLKATA : All direct flights arriving from United Kingdom to West Bengal has been suspended from 3 January, the state government announced in an official statement on Sunday.

This comes amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the state.

West Bengal reported 4,512 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. This takes the satate's active caseload to 13,300, the third-highest in the country after Maharashtra and Kerala.

This announcement was made along with other Covid curbs which include closing of all educational institutions, gyms, swimming pools, and beauty salons.

On the airport front, all passengers coming from other non at-risk countries by international flights to West Bengal have to mandatorily undergo a Covid test upon arrival at their cost.

The airlines will randomly select 10% of the passengers for Covid RT-PCR testing and the remaining 90% of the passengers of a flight will take Rapid Antigen Test on arrival.

If incoming passengers test positive in antigen test, they will have further undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test, according to guidelines issued by the govt.

Passengers can pre-book the Covid test before boarding so that there would be less waiting time on arrival.

Earlier, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had talked about most omicron cases are being detected among people coming on flights from the UK and expressed concern.

"It's a fact that the omicron carriers are coming via international flights. The Centre must decide on imposing restrictions on flights from countries where omicron cases are high," she said.

