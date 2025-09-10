Bengal tourists stranded in violence-hit Nepal to be brought back in couple of days: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that tourists from the state who are stranded in violence-hit Nepal will be brought back in a couple of days.

Advertisement

Mamata made the remarks while speaking in Jalpaiguri.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee urged the people in northern districts bordering Nepal to maintain peace in the wake of violent anti-government protests in the neighbouring country.

“We love Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. We love all the bordering countries. I also urge residents of Siliguri, Kalimpong, and other areas near the Nepal border to maintain peace and avoid activities that could create any trouble because it is not our problem,” Mamata stated.

On 8 September, massive protests erupted in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

On Tuesday, protests by Gen-Z over the controversial ban snowballed into massive public outrage, defying curbs on public gatherings. Demonstrators torched the residences of senior leaders, stormed party offices, vandalised parliament, and left the ruling dispensation rattled.

Advertisement

At least 19 people lost their lives and 500 others were injured in clashes with security forces, forcing K P Sharma Oli to resign as Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protest, a day after deadly anti-government demonstrations forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s resignation, leaving key buildings in flames and the nation on edge.

The restrictive orders are in effect throughout the country from morning to 5 pm, and then a curfew will be in place until 6 am on Thursday, the army said in a statement.

Also Read | China says it hopes Nepali society can restore order, stability soon

Kannadigas stranded in Nepal Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office on Wednesday said people from the state who are stranded in unrest-hit Nepal are safe.

Advertisement

“Kannadigas stranded in Nepal are safe. The Chief Secretary of the State Government and the Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi are in touch with the Kannadigas who are in various teams,” the Chief Minister’s office said in a statement.

Officials of the state government have been in touch with the External Affairs Ministry, and steps are being taken to bring back the Kannadigas safely, as directed by CM Siddaramaiah, it said.

Heart-rending violence: PM Modi On Tuesday, in a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the violence in Nepal is heart-rending and he is anguished that many young people have lost their lives. He said stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to India and urged "brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace".