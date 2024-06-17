Bengal train accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw announces enhanced compensation for victims

  • Rescue operations were complete and efforts were now on to clear the tracks, according to Railway Board CEO Jaya Varma Sinha

Subhash Narayan
First Published05:00 PM IST
Eight people were killed and at least 60 injured when a goods train rammed the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express from the rear after allegedly jumping a signal.
Eight people were killed and at least 60 injured when a goods train rammed the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express from the rear after allegedly jumping a signal.(REUTERS)

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday that enhanced ex-gratia compensation will be provided for victims of the train accident near New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

According to initial media reports, eight people were killed and at least 60 injured when a goods train rammed the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express from the rear after allegedly jumping a signal, leading to the derailment of a few coaches of the passenger train.

“Enhanced ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the victims; 10 lakh in case of death, 2.5 Lakh towards grievous and 50,000 for minor injuries,” the minister said in a post on X. “Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site.”

Also Read: Railways to float 5,000 crore tender for Kavach safety system

Ex-gratia compensation by the railway administration was revised in September 2023 to 5 lakh for death, 2.5 lakh for grievious injury and 50,000 for simple injury. The amount was raised from 50,000 for death, 25,000 for grievous injury and 5,000 for simple injury.

An initial investigation indicated that human error caused the accident. However, the railways will conduct a detailed investigation to ascertain the reason for the train accident.

The loco driver disregarded the signal, Jaya Varma Sinha, chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, said at a press conference, adding, however, that a complete investigation will reveal the real reason.

Also Read: Kanchanjungha Express Accident: All train mishaps India witnessed in last 2 years

She said rescue operations at the accident site were complete and efforts were now on to clear the tracks. The chairman said the casualties were limited because the goods train hit the passenger train from the rear, damaging the guard compartment and two parcel vans. The accident also damaged a passenger coach positioned ahead of the two parcel vans.

The accident has once again highlighted the need to install the Kavach anti-train collision system on the Indian railway network. If reports on the reason for the accident are correct, Kavach would have stopped the goods train that bypassed the signal and prevented the collision.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaBengal train accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw announces enhanced compensation for victims

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,950.00647.00
    Chennai
    73,160.00-503.00
    Delhi
    73,663.00-503.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue