Bengal train accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw announces enhanced compensation for victims

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday that enhanced ex-gratia compensation will be provided for victims of the train accident near New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

According to initial media reports, eight people were killed and at least 60 injured when a goods train rammed the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express from the rear after allegedly jumping a signal, leading to the derailment of a few coaches of the passenger train.

“Enhanced ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the victims; ₹10 lakh in case of death, ₹2.5 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries,” the minister said in a post on X. “Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site.”

Ex-gratia compensation by the railway administration was revised in September 2023 to ₹5 lakh for death, ₹2.5 lakh for grievious injury and ₹50,000 for simple injury. The amount was raised from ₹50,000 for death, ₹25,000 for grievous injury and ₹5,000 for simple injury.

An initial investigation indicated that human error caused the accident. However, the railways will conduct a detailed investigation to ascertain the reason for the train accident.

The loco driver disregarded the signal, Jaya Varma Sinha, chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, said at a press conference, adding, however, that a complete investigation will reveal the real reason.

The loco driver disregarded the signal, Jaya Varma Sinha, chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, said at a press conference, adding, however, that a complete investigation will reveal the real reason.

She said rescue operations at the accident site were complete and efforts were now on to clear the tracks. The chairman said the casualties were limited because the goods train hit the passenger train from the rear, damaging the guard compartment and two parcel vans. The accident also damaged a passenger coach positioned ahead of the two parcel vans.