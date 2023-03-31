The violence that took place in West Bengal's Howrah on Thursday left several injured during the Ram Navami celebrations, and also triggered a mud-slinging between the ruling and the Opposition parties Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) respectively.

While Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP for orchestrating the violence, especially turncoat Suvendu Adhikari for the violence.

“No one was stopped from organising any procession... but they organised processions to create riots. There were people carrying swords, hammers and sticks. They even brought bulldozers with them," the CM said while wrapping up her 30-hour sit-in protest in the Maidan area against the Centre’s alleged anti-Bengal bias.

"The BJP is instigating violence in Bengal. Videos show men carrying guns at Ram Navami rally," Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee said.

True religious practice entails compassion, respect & empathy for all.@BJP4India's supporters who perpetuated violence during the Ram Navami procession can not claim to be from any religion.



National GS Shri @abhishekaitc rightly stated -



“A criminal has no religion! pic.twitter.com/A9SpKRAFRu — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 31, 2023

“BJP's DANGABAJI FORMULA at work again" Baneerjee tweeted an alleged video from the violent clashes that took place in Howrah on Thursday.

BJP's DANGABAJI FORMULA at work again:



🧨 Provoke & instigate communities against each other.



💣 Supply weapons to incite violence.



⚔️Create communal tension deliberately.



🤹🏼🎁 Reap political benefits.



A classic unholy blueprint right out of the @BJP4India playbook!👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/HKZ0BmIlCm — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) March 31, 2023

Meanwhile, BJP state chief Sukanta Majumder wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his interference and a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations.

Wrote to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji about the ongoing violence in West Bengal under the patronage of the state govt and requested for the impartial investigation using central agencies . pic.twitter.com/lAoKkSJdBM — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) March 31, 2023

Following the violence in West Bengal's Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed a PIL in Calcutta High Court seeking a NIA probe into the matter and immediate deployment of Central Forces in the violence-affected areas.

I have filed a Public Interest Litigation today in the Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta pertaining to the incidents of violence & attack on the Ram Navami processions at Howrah & Dalkhola. I have prayed for NIA probe and immediate deployment of Central Forces in such areas...

(1/2) — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) March 31, 2023

After violence broke out in West Bengal's Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Friday said that the lives of Hindus in the state are "under threat"."It is disheartening. Such visuals emerge from Bengal every Ram Navami and Durga idol immersion. It is not acceptable that the lives of Hindus in Bengal are under threat. When there was violence in Howrah yesterday, Mamata Banerjee was sitting on a 30-hour Dharna," Chatterjee told news agency ANI.

Situation is completely out of control in Howrah. Mobs turn violent. After attack on Ramnavami Shobha Yatra, fresh violence erupts in Shibpur area of Howrah. Media has been attacked. Law and order is a state subject and Bengal Home Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed completely… pic.twitter.com/EbKWN7TlwV — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 31, 2023

The BJP MP accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasement politics. She demanded the resignation of Mamata Banerjee.

"What did she say? Muslims live nicely during Ramzan. Is this an example of that? She is with Muslims for vote bank and appeasement politics. Law and order situation in the state is worse. She should resign. She is the Chief Minister as well as Home Minister and she is unable to stop this. This has been happening one after the other...This should be probed by National Investigation Agency (NIA)," added Chatterjee.

Amit Shah on Friday reportedly called Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar to assess the law and order situation after the Ram Navami clash. The Governor, who will soon be visiting the riot-hit areas, is believed to have given the Union Home Minister details about the violence and the present situation.