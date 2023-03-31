Bengal violence on Ram Navami triggers political mud-slinging between TMC, BJP2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 08:23 PM IST
- The TMC and BJP organised press conferences on Friday to throw shade at each other, blaming each other for the clashes that ensued during Ram Navami rally in Howrah
The violence that took place in West Bengal's Howrah on Thursday left several injured during the Ram Navami celebrations, and also triggered a mud-slinging between the ruling and the Opposition parties Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) respectively.
