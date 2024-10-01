As Durga Puja 2024 nears, CM Mamata Banerjee reiterated her remark highlighting the significance of Durga Puja in Bengal and the government's financial support for clubs. Notably many have returned ₹ 85,000 aid amidst ongoing unrest over a RG Kar doctor rape-murder case

As Durga Puja 2024 approaches, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the ongoing stalemate from protesting junior doctors who have resumed a "total cease work" ahead of the festivities. Speaking at a community Durga Puja event hosted by cabinet colleague Sujit Bose at the Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Kolkata, CM Mamata Banerjee said people look forward to the Durga Puja festival throughout the year.

‘People of Bengal wait for Durga Puja’: Mamata Mamata Banerjee underscored that “people of the state wait for Durga Puja festivities throughout the year." She noted that Durga Puja in Bengal heralds the start of the festive season, paving the way for celebrations such as Diwali, Kali Puja, and Chhath Puja, extending all the way to Christmas in December.

This year, the Durga Puja festivities will commence on October 9 and culminate with Vijay Dashami on October 12.

Bengal Government Support for Durga Puja Celebrations Mamata Banerjee mentioned that the annual financial aid provided by her government to organize Durga Puja celebrations is crucial for many clubs struggling financially. “There are clubs that don't need the financial assistance provided by the state government. But there are several small clubs, for whom this grant of ₹85,000 is very helpful, in addition to the concession provided on electricity charges for organizing the event," she explained.

However, the context of her remarks comes as numerous Durga Puja clubs have returned the ₹85,000 grant amid ongoing protests surrounding the tragic alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital in August.

Junior Doctors' Protests and Their Impact on Durga Puja In light of the Supreme Court's observation that medical professionals must fulfill essential duties, junior doctors in West Bengal announced the resumption of their "total cease work" from Tuesday morning.

They are demanding the state government address various issues, particularly enhancing safety and security in hospitals. This decision follows a governing body meeting held throughout the night, as they declared an indefinite strike.

During the previous cease work phase, which lasted for 42 days until September 20, Banerjee urged junior doctors to return to their posts, emphasizing that people eagerly await the Durga Puja festivities.