Home >News >India >Bengal wears deserted look on 2nd day of bi-weekly lockdown
Ultadanga flyover wears a deserted look during the complete lockdown on weekends in the wake of coronavirus pandemic (PTI)
Ultadanga flyover wears a deserted look during the complete lockdown on weekends in the wake of coronavirus pandemic (PTI)

Bengal wears deserted look on 2nd day of bi-weekly lockdown

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2020, 04:45 PM IST PTI

  • With isolated roads, deserted streets, closed shops, cancelled trains and halted flights, West Bengal has once again been paused into a lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 infection
  • A stringent police-patrolling was pervasive in Kolkata with over 3,800 arrests across the state

KOLKATA : Normal life came to a grinding halt in West Bengal on Saturday as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state to break the chain of surging novel coronavirus cases.

All shops were shut and all modes of transport went off the roads as part of the state government's plan to clamp restrictions two days a week. A similar lockdown will take place place next Wednesday.

Only medicine shops and health establishments were allowed to remain open during the lockdown across the state.

Flight operations at the Kolkata airport were also suspended during the lockdown as the government had requested the Civil Aviation Ministry that no flights should operate during the lockdown.

Police patrolled all major traffic intersections in the metropolis to keep a check on people coming out on the streets without any valid reason. Barricades were also put up in various parts of the state to stop people from coming out of their homes, officials said.

Public and private offices were closed and public transport was off the roads as the government has imposed restrictions on their plying. Commercial establishments and markets were also closed.

Several trains at Howrah and Sealdah stations have been also cancelled.

More than 3,800 people were arrested for flouting lockdown guidelines on Thursday when the first bi-weekly lockdown was enforced.

West Bengal has so far registered 53,973 COVID-19 cases and 1,290 deaths till Friday.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Big traffic jam on a street on the eve of complete lockdown in the state, in Kolkata. (PTI)

Mint Covid Tracker: UP, West Bengal report 50% jump in active cases in a week

4 min read . 23 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout