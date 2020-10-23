KOLKATA : The depression over north Bay of Bengal has begun moving away to north-northeastwards from the West Bengal coast Friday afternoon, lessening the possibility of heavy rains in the metropolis and its neighbouring districts during the Durga Puja days this time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Light to moderate rain is likely in isolated pockets, the MeT department added.

"The depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 22 km/hour during past hours. It now lay centred over Northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts, about 50 km southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal)," a Met department official said.

The system is likely to move further north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around 23 October afternoon, reducing the possibility of heavy downpour across south Bengal.

Warnings issued

1) Rainfall warning (for north-eastern states)

23 Oct: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Tripura, heavy to very heavy falls at a few places Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, south Assam & Meghalaya.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over remaining districts of Assam.

24 Oct: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with Isolated heavy falls likely over Assam , Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

2) Wind warning

Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph would occur over North Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 Kmph also very likely off north Odisha coast during next 12 hours and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along & off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during next 24 hours.

3) Sea condition

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough along & off north Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during next 24 hours.

4) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into North Bay of Bengal and along & off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during next 24 hours and off Odisha coast during next 12 hours.

Impact expected over south Assam, east Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 23 October.

Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.

Possibility of Landslides in hilly areas of Northeastern states.

Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

Disruption of traffic in cities.

Minor damage to kutcha roads.

Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.

Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation and squally winds.

It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments.

Action Suggested:

Attempt to protect Wildlife, Flora, Fauna, Sanctuaries in Sundarbans.

Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.

Avoid going to areas that face water logging problem and squally winds.

Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via