TMC leader Mahua Moitra, on Sunday, reacted to her viral photos of smoking cigar and partying with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

In a savage reply to trolls who targeted her by sharing personal photos with Shashi Tharoor, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, "Bengal’s women live a life, not a lie." Her comment came in response to X users who shared her photos of raising a toast with the Congress MP and smoking a cigar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her tweet, Mahua Moitra said, “Most amused to see some personal photos of me being circulated on social media by @BJP4India‘s troll sena. I like green dress better on me than white blouse. And why bother cropping - show rest of the folks at dinner as well. Bengal’s women live a life. Not a lie."

Her photos were widely shared by netizens on social media platform X. Many people targeted her for being a divorcee, partying with Shashi Tharoor and smoking. While, there was rarely any tweet targeting Shashi Tharoor, X was trending with a hashtag against Mohua Moitra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her post, the Lok Sabha member claimed the involvement of BJP IT cell in making the photos viral on social media. She also said that the IT cell should upload the full photo of the party instead of cropping it.

Mahua Moitra's photo of smoking a cigar and drinking champagne went viral on the internet. In one of the photos she had posed with Shashi Tharoor. However, Mahua Moitra clarified that she doesn't smoke and in the photo she was posing as a personal joke.

‘I don’t smoke, allergic to cigarettes,' says Mahua Moitra {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Replying to one of the comments made on her X post, Mahua Moitra said that she doesn't smoke and is also severely allergic to cigarettes.

“I don’t smoke. Am severely allergic to cigarettes. I was just posing for a joke with a friend’s cigar," she replied to one user.

On Sunday, her photos of partying went viral on social media. "I.N.D.I Jamaat…. Strengthening the bonds, one sip and one puff at a time. Btw why is #HaramiMahua trending," said one user on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

