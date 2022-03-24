Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee on Thursday passed away at the age of 57. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the veteran actor on Twitter. The CM wrote, "Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends".