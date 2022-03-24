Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passes away at the age of 58

Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee on Thursday passed away at the age of 57. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the veteran actor on Twitter. The CM wrote, "Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chatterjee made his debut with the Bengali film Pathbhola (1986), directed by Tarun Majumdar. He was seen alongside veterans such as Utpal Dutt, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sandhya Roy, and Tapas Paul. His other films include Surer Akashe, Ora Charjon, Arjun Aamar Naam, Tumi Koto Sundar, Toofan, Maryada, Amar Prem, Papi, Sabuj Saathi, Haraner Nat Jamai, Mayer Anchal, among others. The veteran actor has also worked in television.

