Bengali actor Aindrila loses battle to brain stroke, after surviving cancer twice2 min read . 05:00 PM IST
Aindrila Sharma was a well-known face on Bengali television, appearing in serials such as 'Jiyon Kathi', 'Jhumur' and 'Jiban Jyoti'.
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma passed away on 19 November after battling brain stroke for almost a week. The 24-year old actor's health update was being diligently followed by her admirers and followers. Sharma's family members confirmed her passing away on Sunday.
The 24-year old actor is a native of Murshidabad district in West Bengal. She is survived by her parents and her dog. She was a well-known face on Bengali television, appearing in serials such as 'Jiyon Kathi', 'Jhumur' and 'Jiban Jyoti'.
The actor had survived cancer twice, and returned to the screen in 2015
Sharma suffered from Ewing's sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones. She was treated with surgery and chemoradiation.
She was admitted to a private hospital in Howrah on 1 November after a brain stroke, and the CT scan of her brain showed a massive haemorrhage on the left side.
"She underwent critical surgery, and a biopsy showed that she was having brain metastases. She was treated by a team of neurosurgeon, neurologist, critical care specialist, infectious disease specialist, medical oncologist, and radiation oncologist," the hospital said.
"But, unfortunately despite our best efforts she suffered cardiac arrest today and she succumbed to the dreaded disease," it said in a statement.
Sharma breathed her last at 12.59 pm, it added.
She recently appeared in a web series, 'Bhagar', in which she was seen opposite her real-life partner Sabyasachi Chowdhury.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Sharma would be remembered forever for the portrayals of different characters in films and serials.
"I deeply condole the untimely demise of the young actress Aindrila Sharma. She had lots of promises," Banerjee said.
"Her indomitable spirit to wage battle against the dreaded disease will forever set an example. Her tragic death is a big loss to the industry," the chief minister said.
