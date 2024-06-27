Bengali actor gets death threats over ’promoting beef’ on cooking show: ‘Wrong to hurt religious beliefs but…’

Famous Bengali television actor Sudipa Chatterjee has claimed that she is getting death threats after her video of a Bangladeshi culinary show goes viral where a beef dish was prepared by a contestant

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published09:34 PM IST
Sudipa Chatterjee began her acting journey in 2005 with the show 'Rannaghar', which enjoyed a successful 17-year run before concluding
Sudipa Chatterjee began her acting journey in 2005 with the show ’Rannaghar’, which enjoyed a successful 17-year run before concluding(@sudiparannaghor)

Famous Bengali television actor Sudipa Chatterjee has claimed that she is getting death threats after her video of a Bangladeshi culinary show went viral where a beef dish was prepared by a contestant. In the viral video, the Bengali television actress interacted with a participant preparing a beef dish.

Following the widespread criticism on social media after the viral video, Chatterjee issued a clarification, saying that she was being "targetted for political gains" as several trolls have claimed her close association with the ruling Trinamool Congress and Bengal Minister Babul Supriyo.

Also Read | Jio hikes tariff on Unlimited 5G plans days after the spectrum auction: Details

"I am sure that most of the people who are trolling me haven't seen the video. I never ate beef, let alone cook it. Didn't even touch it. Secondly, Karim Jahan (a participant of the show) did the cooking. The videos are still unedited. Anyone can have a look. Nowhere will you see that I have even touched beef," Chatterjee said in a post on Facebook.

Also Read | INDIA bloc to bring adjournment motions on NEET in Parliament

"I was asked on Facebook Live, why did I stand there? In this context, I want to say, that when the national anthem of Bangladesh, 'Amar Sonar Bangla' is playing, why should I move? The organisers of the show told me that beef is one of their national dishes. The ceremony took place on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. So, I didn't want to hurt other people's religion. I have gone to represent India in Bangladesh. My country is secular. I grew up listening to the song 'Mora eki Vrinte duti Kusum' since childhood. As a citizen of a secular country, it is wrong to hurt the religious beliefs of others. When the National Anthem of Bangladesh is played on the cricket field during the India-Bangladesh match, our country's players do not move," Chatterjee's Facebook post added.

Also Read | UP CM Adityanath distributes AC helmets to cops to beat heatwave

Asserting that it has nothing to do with Trinamool Congress or any political party, the Bengali television actor said, “Mamata Banerjee and Babul Supriyo are being attacked with vulgar language by posting pictures of me. I want to say it has nothing to do with Trinamool or any political party.”

"Many threatening messages are also coming in the name of the BJP. There are open threats to burn me alive or kidnap my son. My dead mother is also being verbally abused," she said.

Also Read | Can’t we say ’Jai Samvidhan’ in Parliament? Opposition hits back at Om Birla

Sudipa Chatterjee began her journey in 2005 with the show 'Rannaghar', which enjoyed a successful 17-year run before concluding. In 2022, she made a return to the screen with 'Sudipa's Songshar,' a program where she shared home tips alongside cooking.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaBengali actor gets death threats over ’promoting beef’ on cooking show: ‘Wrong to hurt religious beliefs but…’

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

151.30
10:24 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-4.3 (-2.76%)

Indus Towers

365.65
10:23 AM | 27 JUN 2024
9.5 (2.67%)

Bharat Electronics

304.50
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-2.35 (-0.77%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.60
10:27 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-0.7 (-0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Whirlpool Of India

1,990.70
10:16 AM | 27 JUN 2024
153.8 (8.37%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,415.20
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
334.2 (8.19%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

784.90
10:20 AM | 27 JUN 2024
55.55 (7.62%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,485.00
09:59 AM | 27 JUN 2024
104.95 (7.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,977.00-699.00
    Chennai
    72,835.00-1,128.00
    Delhi
    73,120.00-412.00
    Kolkata
    73,120.00-484.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue