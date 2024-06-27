Famous Bengali television actor Sudipa Chatterjee has claimed that she is getting death threats after her video of a Bangladeshi culinary show goes viral where a beef dish was prepared by a contestant

Following the widespread criticism on social media after the viral video, Chatterjee issued a clarification, saying that she was being "targetted for political gains" as several trolls have claimed her close association with the ruling Trinamool Congress and Bengal Minister Babul Supriyo.

"I am sure that most of the people who are trolling me haven't seen the video. I never ate beef, let alone cook it. Didn't even touch it. Secondly, Karim Jahan (a participant of the show) did the cooking. The videos are still unedited. Anyone can have a look. Nowhere will you see that I have even touched beef," Chatterjee said in a post on Facebook. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I was asked on Facebook Live, why did I stand there? In this context, I want to say, that when the national anthem of Bangladesh, 'Amar Sonar Bangla' is playing, why should I move? The organisers of the show told me that beef is one of their national dishes. The ceremony took place on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. So, I didn't want to hurt other people's religion. I have gone to represent India in Bangladesh. My country is secular. I grew up listening to the song 'Mora eki Vrinte duti Kusum' since childhood. As a citizen of a secular country, it is wrong to hurt the religious beliefs of others. When the National Anthem of Bangladesh is played on the cricket field during the India-Bangladesh match, our country's players do not move," Chatterjee's Facebook post added.

Asserting that it has nothing to do with Trinamool Congress or any political party, the Bengali television actor said, “Mamata Banerjee and Babul Supriyo are being attacked with vulgar language by posting pictures of me. I want to say it has nothing to do with Trinamool or any political party."

"Many threatening messages are also coming in the name of the BJP. There are open threats to burn me alive or kidnap my son. My dead mother is also being verbally abused," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sudipa Chatterjee began her journey in 2005 with the show 'Rannaghar', which enjoyed a successful 17-year run before concluding. In 2022, she made a return to the screen with 'Sudipa's Songshar,' a program where she shared home tips alongside cooking.

