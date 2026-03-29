Tollywood in shock as Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 43; drowns in sea while shooting

Popular Bengali film and television actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away on Sunday, sending shockwaves across Tollywood.
The 43-year-old actor was shooting in Talsari – which is close to Odisha-West Bengal border. He was shooting for the television serial ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’, when the tragic incident occurred, as per local media reports.
Following his shoot, Rahul reportedly drowned, mentioned a report by Ei Samay – a Bengali media outlet.
After a long time, he was rescued by technicians. He was taken to Digha Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.
Additional Superintendent of Police of East Midnapore district Atish Biswas told Ei Samay Online: “As per preliminary examination, Rahul died due to drowning. Investigation is underway."
A local source reportedly told the outlet that the boat carrying Rahul Banerjee and another female actor – who is also a cast of ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’ – capsized.
Rahul Banerjee rose to prominence with his breakthrough role in the 2008 film ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar’, which made him a familiar face among Bengali audiences.
He went on to feature in several films, including ‘Love Circus’, ‘Shono Mon Boli Tomay’, ‘Na Hannyate’, and ‘Kagojer Bou’. Apart from films, he also worked in television shows and web series such as ‘Sahaj Katha’, helping him connect with a wider audience.
Before carving his path into films and television, Rahul was actively involved in theatre. He later moved to television and gained recognition with the popular Zee Bangla show ‘Khela’, where he played the role of Aditya. This role opened the door to his film debut and brought him wider popularity.
On the personal front, Rahul married his co-star from ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar,’ Priyanka Sarkar. The couple has a son, Shohoj. They separated in 2017 but reunited in 2023.
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