Bengali actress, also ex-MP from Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, gets rape threat after protesting against Kolkata doctor murder

Kolkata murder rape case: Former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty on Tuesday claimed to receive rape and death threats on social media after she took part in the protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital.

Amid the nationwide protests demanding capital punishment against the people guilty of the heinous crime, Mimi Chakraborty, Riddhi Sen, Arindam Sil, and Madhumita Sarcar took part in the protest held in Kolkata against the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor inside government-run hospital.

In her recent post on X, Mimi Chakraborty shared screenshots of a few social media posts containing rape threats for the Bengali actress.

“AND WE ARE DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR WOMEN RIGHT???? These are just few of them. Where rape threats has been normalised by venomous men masking themselves in the crowd saying they stand by women. What upbringing nd education permits this,” wrote Chakraborty, former MP from Mamata Banerjee-led TMC on X.

Mimi Chakraborty was a Member of the Parliament (MP) from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency (2019-2024). Several social media users came in support of the politician and demanded strict action in the case.

“A former MP receives rape threats! Alarming reminder of women’s vulnerability. @DCCyberKP , take action now to safeguard women’s safety,” wrote Nilanjan Das, State General Secretary, IT & Social Media Wing, TMC.

“Kolkata police is too busy arresting college students!,” read another comment on the post.

“Thank you for having the courage to share this .People are having internet does not mean they will say whatever. They need education first and after getting punishment only they will learn...”

Kolkata Rape Case A brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked nationwide protests over the past few days. Doctors from across the nation have called strikes and are organising protests demanding strict punishment for the criminals guilty of the rape and murder of the RG Kar trainee doctor.