Bengali actress, also ex-MP from Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, gets rape threat after protesting against Kolkata doctor murder

Former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty claimed of receiving rape threat after she joined protest against Kolkata doctor rape case.

Livemint
Published21 Aug 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty has claimed of receiving rape threats on social media.
Former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty has claimed of receiving rape threats on social media.(ANI)

Kolkata murder rape case: Former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty on Tuesday claimed to receive rape and death threats on social media after she took part in the protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital.

Amid the nationwide protests demanding capital punishment against the people guilty of the heinous crime, Mimi Chakraborty, Riddhi Sen, Arindam Sil, and Madhumita Sarcar took part in the protest held in Kolkata against the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor inside government-run hospital.

Also Read | Watch: Kolkata rape-murder accused’s close associate reaches CBI office

In her recent post on X, Mimi Chakraborty shared screenshots of a few social media posts containing rape threats for the Bengali actress.

“AND WE ARE DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR WOMEN RIGHT???? These are just few of them. Where rape threats has been normalised by venomous men masking themselves in the crowd saying they stand by women. What upbringing nd education permits this,” wrote Chakraborty, former MP from Mamata Banerjee-led TMC on X.

Mimi Chakraborty was a Member of the Parliament (MP) from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency (2019-2024). Several social media users came in support of the politician and demanded strict action in the case.

Also Read | ‘Can’t wait for another rape’: SC’s observation in Kolkata doctor murder case

“A former MP receives rape threats! Alarming reminder of women’s vulnerability. @DCCyberKP , take action now to safeguard women’s safety,” wrote Nilanjan Das, State General Secretary, IT & Social Media Wing, TMC.

“Kolkata police is too busy arresting college students!,” read another comment on the post.

“Thank you for having the courage to share this .People are having internet does not mean they will say whatever. They need education first and after getting punishment only they will learn...”

Also Read | ‘Women doctors are targetted more’: SC on ‘patriarchal biases’ in medical field

Kolkata Rape Case

A brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked nationwide protests over the past few days. Doctors from across the nation have called strikes and are organising protests demanding strict punishment for the criminals guilty of the rape and murder of the RG Kar trainee doctor.

On Tuesday, the apex court ordered the victim's name, photos, and videos removed from social media platforms. The Central Bureau of Investigation, is currently investigating the Kolkata doctor rape case, which was initially identified as a suicide by the West Bengal police. The CBI is likely to submit a status report on the crime on August 22.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 10:10 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBengali actress, also ex-MP from Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, gets rape threat after protesting against Kolkata doctor murder

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    140.35
    11:14 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    5 (3.69%)

    Tata Steel

    152.35
    11:15 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    -1.65 (-1.07%)

    Bandhan Bank

    202.00
    11:14 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    4.95 (2.51%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.95
    11:14 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    2.4 (0.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    PNB Housing Finance

    871.25
    10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    60.7 (7.49%)

    Just Dial

    1,354.15
    10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    87.65 (6.92%)

    ADANI WILMAR

    381.15
    10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    23.45 (6.56%)

    Capri Global Capital

    219.50
    10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    13.1 (6.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.001,571.00
      Chennai
      74,031.001,216.00
      Delhi
      73,312.00-143.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.00502.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue