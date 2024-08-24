After Kolkata rape horror, Bengali actor Payel Mukherjee ‘attacked’ by biker: ‘I refused to come out fearing…’

Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee alleged unknown bikers attacked her in Kolkata, breaking her car window and causing minor injuries. The incident occurred amid protests over a recent rape-murder case.

Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee has alleged being attacked by unknown bikers on a crowded street in Kolkata on Friday. The incident occurred amid the massive public outrage over the Kolkata doctor rape case and has raised questions about women's safety.

Taking to Instagram, Payel Mukherjee claimed that unknown miscreants attacked her while she was driving her car. The actress was attacked in Southern Avenue, Kolkata. According to the actress, the unknown bikers suddenly stopped their vehicle in front of her car. Within seconds, they asked her to come out. But when she refused to do so, the man smashed her car's right side window. Payel Mukherjee in her Instagram video claimed that she sustained minor injuries during the incident.

While sharing the incident, Payel Mukherjee expressed her frustration towards the poor women's safety in the state.

"If a woman can be accosted and heckled in such a way in a crowded street in the evening, that exemplifies the real situation. And this happens amid rallies taken out all over the city on the issue of women's safety,” PTI quoted Payel Mukherjee as saying in Bangla in the video.

"As I refused to come out fearing for my safety, the man banged against the glass on my right side window and broke it into pieces injuring my hand," she added.

In the video, Mukherjee added how things would have been worse had the event occurred in a deserted spot. After sharing her experience, the actress showed the broken window of her car and the view of few locals standing outside her car after the attack.

The police have detained the accused person in the case after Mukherjee filed a complaint with Kolkata Police. According to news agency PTI, the man claimed that Payel's car grazed past his bike but he apologised to the police for the incident. The actor denied something like that happened.

The incident happened as the city witnesses spontaneous protests for the last 10 days against rape-murder of a postgraduate medical trainee at state-run R G Kar Hospital.

