Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta faced attempted ‘physical assault’ at Kolkata anti-rape rally: Eye witness

Rituparna Sengupta was allegedly attacked by a hostile crowd during an anti-rape protest in Kolkata. An eye witness claims that bottles were thrown at her car, and she faced physical aggression while a small group helped her escape unharmed despite injuries among others.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated5 Sep 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta faced attempted ‘physical assault’ at Kolkata anti-rape rally: Eye witness (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta faced attempted ‘physical assault’ at Kolkata anti-rape rally: Eye witness (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

On August 4, late at night, numerous people joined an anti-rape protest in Kolkata. Several celebrities from the Bengali film industry took part, including Actress Rituparna Sengupta, who arrived close to midnight.

Within moments, the atmosphere reportedly heated up. Some protesters began chanting slogans like "Go back" and "Shame" directed at her. Protesters surrounded her car, and bottles were thrown at it while Rituparna somehow managed to leave the area, Bengali news publication Sangbad Pratidin reported.

Journalist Atanu Roy, who was with the actress during the alleged harassment, described what actually happened in the protest rally.

Also Read | Sandip Ghosh ordered renovation near crime scene at Kolkata Hospital: Report

At first, Sengupta hesitated but eventually prepared to depart as the “go back” chants grew louder while things quickly escalated, Roy wrote on Facebook. The crowd became hostile and attempted to “physically assault” her. This sudden aggression caught everyone off guard.

Despite the chaos, a small group, including some journalists and actors, tried to shield Rituparna and help her escape safely, as per Roy. During the commotion, some were pushed and injured. One journalist was elbowed in the jaw several times and suffered a swollen face.

Others were hit with water bottles and sustained bruises. Rituparna's companions managed to get her into a car, but the crowd attacked the vehicle violently.

Also Read | ‘Police took no responsibility when....’: Aunt of RG Kar rape-murder victim

They banged on the windows, shouting and refusing to listen to her explanations. The situation grew increasingly tense, and the actress barely managed to leave without further harm, Roy added.

Bengal film community reacts

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee, the director of JioCinema’s Shekhar Home, shared Roy’s post on his Facebook wall. Actress Sudipta Chakraborty, one of the prominent faces in the “woman safety” movement, expressed disbelief at how the crowd behaved.

Also Read | RG Kar case: ‘Kolkata police, from beginning, tried to bribe us,’ allege parents

“Have you forgotten you joined the fight for women's right to reclaim the night? Have you forgotten that you marched to protect women's dignity and rights? How could you do this?” Chakraborty wrote on a social media post.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBengali actress Rituparna Sengupta faced attempted ‘physical assault’ at Kolkata anti-rape rally: Eye witness

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    182.40
    02:54 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    5.35 (3.02%)

    Max Financial Services

    1,116.25
    02:53 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -16.65 (-1.47%)

    Tata Steel

    151.70
    02:54 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    0.4 (0.26%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.80
    02:54 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -8.1 (-2.71%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    2,132.10
    02:48 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    162.3 (8.24%)

    TVS Supply Chain Solutions

    207.65
    02:48 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    11.55 (5.89%)

    Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

    1,826.85
    02:48 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    98.1 (5.67%)

    UTI Asset Management Company

    1,251.85
    02:47 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    62.85 (5.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,505.00-134.00
      Chennai
      73,291.0081.00
      Delhi
      73,363.00725.00
      Kolkata
      72,650.00-1,132.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue