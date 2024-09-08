Prominent Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil was suspended from the Directors' Association of Eastern India on Sunday amid sexual harassment allegations. The development came after an actress filed a complaint filed with the West Bengal Commission for Women — the latest in a series of accusations levelled against Sil in recent years. DAEI said that it had found “prima facie evidence against him and the allegations malign the entire organisation”.

“The cycle of sin is reversed. I thought I might not be able to see it in my life. God, you have kept this word, this is a lot. It took 20 years, let it be. To all the girls in our world. The time has come, to seize the honor. No more fear. Raise your voice, raise your fingers and scream and tear the masks of dirty people, unmask them. Everyone come out. We hold hands and move together. It is our right,” actor Swastika Mukherjee exulted in a Facebook post.

The suspension will remain in place for for an ‘indefinite period’ or until Sil is cleared of wrongdoing by the probe agencies.

The well known actor-director however insisted that his actions had been misconstrued. Sil claimed in a recent statement that the incident in question had happened recently while he was explaining a scene to the actress during the shoot. He however “admitted” to his mistake and expressed regret about the incident.

"I have been told that I ‘mishandled’ an actress while explaining the shot to her. Everyone was there on the floor…No one objected to my actions or conduct at that time…I always explain scenes to my actors and actresses before taking a shot. After the particular incident, the actress concerned willingly took part in the shoot for four more hours," he said.

Sil also claimed that he was asked to remove the word “unintentional” from his letter after apologising for the incident.

"I have my assistant director and photographer and ep of surinder films as witness. They are now holding the letter against me. My guild didn’t even speak to me. And they just took this decision,” the letter added.