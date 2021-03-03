OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bengal's borrowing rises 4% to 49,000 crore till Feb amid pandemic

KOLKATA : The market borrowing by West Bengal in the 11 months of the current fiscal rose by 4% at 49,000 crore amid the COVID-19 pandemic, latest available data showed.

The latest RBI data collated by Care Ratings shows that 28 states and two union territories collectively borrowed 7.12 lakh crore so far in the current financial year, which is over 30% higher than what these states and union territories borrowed last year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Jobless aid, direct checks in play as US Senate nears vote on covid-19 aid bill

2 min read . 08:00 PM IST
A health worker collects mouth swab of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru.

Covid-19 update: Karnataka records 528 new cases,3 deaths push toll to 12,346

1 min read . 07:51 PM IST
Center issues clarification on digital media rules after Manipur incident

Center issues clarification on digital media rules after Manipur incident

1 min read . 07:37 PM IST
Protesters lie on the ground after police open fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar

India treads gently on Myanmar despite escalating violence

3 min read . 07:37 PM IST

The West Bengal Finance department officials claimed that borrowings rose by only four per cent because of better financial management in difficult times by prioritising expenses and improvement in revenue with gradual unlocking.

Some states like Madhya Pradesh borrowed higher by 112%, Jharkhand by 113% and Sikkim 108%.

Other states which reported jump in market borrowings are Rajasthan (57%), Maharashtra (54%), Karnataka (43%), Tamil Nadu (37%), Telangana (36%) and Andhra Pradesh (28%).

However, five states borrowed less than last year. These include Odisha (by 45%), Tripura (by 27%), Manipur (15%), Arunachal Pradesh (14%) and Gujarat (6% less).

The states mostly borrow RBI managed State Development Loans (SDL) which are debt issues by the state governments to fund their fiscal deficit.

West Bengal in November last year agreed with the 1.1 lakh crore borrowing "option" offered by the Centre to meet the shortfall in goods and services tax (GST) compensation, but has asked the Centre to borrow the remaining shortfall of 72,000 crore till January 2021, as well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout