Bengal's borrowing rises 4% to ₹ 49,000 crore till Feb amid pandemic

Some states like Madhya Pradesh borrowed higher by 112%, Jharkhand by 113% and Sikkim 108%.

1 min read . 08:20 PM IST

PTI

The latest RBI data collated by Care Ratings shows that 28 states and two union territories collectively borrowed ₹7.12 lakh crore so far in the current financial year, which is over 30% higher than what these states and union territories borrowed last year