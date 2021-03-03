Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bengal's borrowing rises 4% to 49,000 crore till Feb amid pandemic

Bengal's borrowing rises 4% to 49,000 crore till Feb amid pandemic

Some states like Madhya Pradesh borrowed higher by 112%, Jharkhand by 113% and Sikkim 108%.
1 min read . 08:20 PM IST PTI

The latest RBI data collated by Care Ratings shows that 28 states and two union territories collectively borrowed 7.12 lakh crore so far in the current financial year, which is over 30% higher than what these states and union territories borrowed last year

KOLKATA : The market borrowing by West Bengal in the 11 months of the current fiscal rose by 4% at 49,000 crore amid the COVID-19 pandemic, latest available data showed.

The market borrowing by West Bengal in the 11 months of the current fiscal rose by 4% at 49,000 crore amid the COVID-19 pandemic, latest available data showed.

The latest RBI data collated by Care Ratings shows that 28 states and two union territories collectively borrowed 7.12 lakh crore so far in the current financial year, which is over 30% higher than what these states and union territories borrowed last year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Jobless aid, direct checks in play as US Senate nears vote on covid-19 aid bill

2 min read . 08:00 PM IST

Covid-19 update: Karnataka records 528 new cases,3 deaths push toll to 12,346

1 min read . 07:51 PM IST

Center issues clarification on digital media rules after Manipur incident

1 min read . 07:37 PM IST

India treads gently on Myanmar despite escalating violence

3 min read . 07:37 PM IST

The latest RBI data collated by Care Ratings shows that 28 states and two union territories collectively borrowed 7.12 lakh crore so far in the current financial year, which is over 30% higher than what these states and union territories borrowed last year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Jobless aid, direct checks in play as US Senate nears vote on covid-19 aid bill

2 min read . 08:00 PM IST

Covid-19 update: Karnataka records 528 new cases,3 deaths push toll to 12,346

1 min read . 07:51 PM IST

Center issues clarification on digital media rules after Manipur incident

1 min read . 07:37 PM IST

India treads gently on Myanmar despite escalating violence

3 min read . 07:37 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The West Bengal Finance department officials claimed that borrowings rose by only four per cent because of better financial management in difficult times by prioritising expenses and improvement in revenue with gradual unlocking.

Some states like Madhya Pradesh borrowed higher by 112%, Jharkhand by 113% and Sikkim 108%.

Other states which reported jump in market borrowings are Rajasthan (57%), Maharashtra (54%), Karnataka (43%), Tamil Nadu (37%), Telangana (36%) and Andhra Pradesh (28%).

However, five states borrowed less than last year. These include Odisha (by 45%), Tripura (by 27%), Manipur (15%), Arunachal Pradesh (14%) and Gujarat (6% less).

The states mostly borrow RBI managed State Development Loans (SDL) which are debt issues by the state governments to fund their fiscal deficit.

West Bengal in November last year agreed with the 1.1 lakh crore borrowing "option" offered by the Centre to meet the shortfall in goods and services tax (GST) compensation, but has asked the Centre to borrow the remaining shortfall of 72,000 crore till January 2021, as well.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.