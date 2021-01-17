Bengal's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 10,053, tally at 5.65 lakh

Kolkata: West Bengal's COVID-19 toll mounted to 10,053 on Sunday with 12 more deaths, while 565 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally to 5,65,272, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

The discharge rate in West Bengal improved to 96.97 per cent with 621 patients recovering from the disease since Saturday, it said. The total recovery count stood at 5,48,136.

North 24 Parganas accounted for the maximum number of three deaths, followed by Kolkata and Nadia at two each, among other districts.

The new cases include 164 from North 24 Parganas and 151 from Kolkata.

In the last 24 hours, 26,231 samples have been tested in the state and 76,47,363 overall, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 7,083 active cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via