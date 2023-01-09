Bengal's ex-minister urges FM Sitharaman to ease loan access norms for weavers2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Former West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra has written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Former West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra has written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Former West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Monday has pointed out that some 40,000 weavers and artisans of the state have denied loans due to stringent notifications brought out by the central government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).