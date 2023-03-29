Bengalureans might miss Karnataka elections despite polling being midweek2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 08:58 PM IST
The EC declared that the Karnataka Assembly Elections will be held on 10 May, a Wednesday
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the dates for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly election. The voting will be conducted throughout the state on 10 May and the elections results will be declared on 13 May, after the vote counting.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×