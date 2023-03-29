The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the dates for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly election. The voting will be conducted throughout the state on 10 May and the elections results will be declared on 13 May, after the vote counting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "we have kept the polling date on Wednesday, as people take leave on Monday or Friday if polls are held close to weekly offs. Taking two days off would be difficult on a Wednesday."

CEC Kumar's efforts to bring the urban voters, especially the voters of Silicon Valley of India Bengaluru seems like a futile attempt. Going by responses of urban voters, they'd rather spend the day doing activities they like instead of voting, no matter which day of the week polling falls on.

Bengaluru's residents tend to head out of the city on weekends. For one, even with new pubs and cafes popping up at every corner every day, the city is a nightmare to navigate. But with the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, a drive to the city of palaces and back has become a smooth option for many, particularly biking enthusiasts.

Reports suggest that Bengaluru's fast-growing sectors including IT, biotechnology and business process outsourcing, is enabling it to invite several high net worth individuals to relocate here. The city is also conveniently located near many hill stations – Skandagiri, Coorg, Wayanad, Chikkamagaluru, and Sakleshpur. All are within a half-day drive and are some of the favourites among its residents.

The Karnataka Assembly polls would be the first of the four "semi-finals" between the BJP and the Congress before the 2024 general elections, and the notion of a sympathy factor for the grand old party post the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha would also be put to test in the high-stakes contest.

Four assembly elections -- Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh -- are scheduled for this year in which the BJP and the Congress are in a direct contest and they would set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.