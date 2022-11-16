Bengalurite auto driver returns lost AirPods to owner, check how he found her

Bengalurite auto driver returns lost AirPods to owner, check how he found her1 min read . 03:34 PM IST
- The auto driver managed to find her by connecting the AirPods to find the owner’s name and used his PhonePe transactions to reach her.
Karnataka's capital Bengaluru is also called the silicon hub of country and has its tech-savviness embodied in veins of people. In a recent case, a Bengalurite auto driver has proved his tech-savvy nature by returning an Apple AirPods to the person after managing to locate her.
Karnataka's capital Bengaluru is also called the silicon hub of country and has its tech-savviness embodied in veins of people. In a recent case, a Bengalurite auto driver has proved his tech-savvy nature by returning an Apple AirPods to the person after managing to locate her.
Sharing her “Peak Bengaluru moment" on Twitter, the woman, named Shidika Ubr, briefed the situation on how she lost her AirPods while travelling in an auto and then received it after the auto driver managed to locate her, and dropped the AirPods half an hour later at the entrance of her office where he had dropped her.
Sharing her “Peak Bengaluru moment" on Twitter, the woman, named Shidika Ubr, briefed the situation on how she lost her AirPods while travelling in an auto and then received it after the auto driver managed to locate her, and dropped the AirPods half an hour later at the entrance of her office where he had dropped her.
ALSO READ: Biggest iPhone manufacturing unit to come up near Bengaluru, to employ 60,000
ALSO READ: Biggest iPhone manufacturing unit to come up near Bengaluru, to employ 60,000
She wrote that the auto driver managed to find her by connecting the AirPods to find the owner’s name and used his PhonePe transactions to reach her.
She wrote that the auto driver managed to find her by connecting the AirPods to find the owner’s name and used his PhonePe transactions to reach her.
“Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner’s name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me," she wrote on twitter on 15 November.
“Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner’s name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me," she wrote on twitter on 15 November.
As of now, the tweet has garnered 8,945 likes, 535 retweets and 97 quoted tweets.
As of now, the tweet has garnered 8,945 likes, 535 retweets and 97 quoted tweets.
A Twitter user commented on the post, "“Auto drivers are more tech enthusiasts then engineers or what ?? ( Especially in Bangalore)," while another wrote, "“Sometimes I feel Bengaluru Auto drivers are more tech savvy than any of us."
A Twitter user commented on the post, "“Auto drivers are more tech enthusiasts then engineers or what ?? ( Especially in Bangalore)," while another wrote, "“Sometimes I feel Bengaluru Auto drivers are more tech savvy than any of us."