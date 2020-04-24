BENGALURU : Bengaluru City Crime Branch has arrested two persons for selling cigarettes online, amid the lockdown.

The Crime Branch has seized cigarettes worth ₹30,000 from their possession.

A case has been booked against the two accused persons, Akhtar Mirza and Tabuddin Mohiddin who were selling the cigarettes online in the name of "Moonlight Delivery" by registering a mobile number.

The two accused men had 450 different brands of cigarettes in their possession.

A nation-wide lockdown has been imposed till May 3 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.