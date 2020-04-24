Bengaluru: 2 arrested for selling cigarettes online1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2020, 08:56 AM IST
- Bengaluru police seized cigarettes worth ₹30,000 from two persons
- The accused had 450 brands of cigarettes for sale
BENGALURU : Bengaluru City Crime Branch has arrested two persons for selling cigarettes online, amid the lockdown.
The Crime Branch has seized cigarettes worth ₹30,000 from their possession.
A case has been booked against the two accused persons, Akhtar Mirza and Tabuddin Mohiddin who were selling the cigarettes online in the name of "Moonlight Delivery" by registering a mobile number.
The two accused men had 450 different brands of cigarettes in their possession.
A nation-wide lockdown has been imposed till May 3 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.
