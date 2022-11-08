Bengaluru: 25th edition of Tech Summit to be inaugurated by PM Modi on 16 Nov1 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 03:00 PM IST
The event will be held during November 16-18 at the iconic Bangalore Palace.
The event will be held during November 16-18 at the iconic Bangalore Palace.
The 25th edition of Asia's largest Tech Event - Bengaluru Tech Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16. The inauguration ceremony will also be graced by the presence of various global leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron.