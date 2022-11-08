The 25th edition of Asia's largest Tech Event - Bengaluru Tech Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16. The inauguration ceremony will also be graced by the presence of various global leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron.

The event will be held during November 16-18 at the iconic Bangalore Palace. It has been organised by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, S&T, Government of Karnataka along with Software Technology Parks of India.

The central theme of BTS 2022 is 'Tech4NexGen' and will focus on Electronics, IT, Deep Tech, Biotech, and Startups, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The event will also witness the coming together of global tech leaders, Indian corporates and startups from IT, Deep tech and Biotech, showcasing disruptive technologies, and forging partnerships and alliances.

C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, said: "BTS is today a landmark event recognized globally and puts India on the global technology map, making it one of the leading technology summits in the country. Our future will be defined by current innovations and technological advancements, which is at the heart of BTS2022 - 'Tech4NexGen'. The summit this year will focus on future technologies, along with electronics, IT, deep tech, biotech and startups."

The inaugural function will also be adorned by Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, Inmobi -- India's first unicorn, the statement added.