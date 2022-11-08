Bengaluru: 25th edition of Tech Summit to be inaugurated by PM Modi on 16 Nov

C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, said: "BTS is today a landmark event recognized globally and puts India on the global technology map, making it one of the leading technology summits in the country. Our future will be defined by current innovations and technological advancements, which is at the heart of BTS2022 - 'Tech4NexGen'. The summit this year will focus on future technologies, along with electronics, IT, deep tech, biotech and startups."