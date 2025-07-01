Bengaluru: 26 patients shifted after fire erupts in burns ward of state-run hospital

Bengaluru: As many as 26 patients were shifted to another ward after a fire erupted in the seminar room of the burns ward of Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital at 3 am on Tuesday.

At the time of the fire, 26 patients — including 14 men, five women and seven children were there in the burns ward.

Among the 26 patients, five patients were in ICU, Ramesh Krishna K, Dean and Director of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said in a statement, as per PTI.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, said officials.

Cause of fire According to hospital officials, the fire that broke out on the wee hours of Tuesday, is suspected to have occurred due to a short circuit of a switch board in the seminar room next to the burns ward on the first floor of the Victoria Hospital.

A resident doctor on duty noticed the fire and immediately alerted the authorities. The fire department came and extinguished the blaze.

“In view of the smoke and as a precautionary measure, we have shifted all the 26 burns patients from this ward to H Block of Victoria Hospital. All the patients, attenders, doctors and hospital staff are safe and the situation is under control,” news wire PTI quoted the doctor as saying.

Code Red, Orange protocols activated Upon receiving information about the fire, hospital authorities immediately activated Code Red and Code Orange protocols.

At the time of the incident, 24 staff members were on night duty in the ward, while off-duty personnel quickly arrived to assist with the evacuation.

None of the ICU patients were on ventilators, and the medical team ensured that their oxygen supply remained stable throughout the evacuation process, according to Dr. Yogeshwarappa, speaking to The Hindu.

