Bengaluru: 3 online gamblers arrested

BENGALURU : Three city-based online gamblers playing poker on Parkingplay were arrested and ₹1,700 was seized amid the Covid lockdown , an official said on Thursday.

"Central Crime Branch (CCB) detects gambling being done through an online poker game portal Parkingplaya, three accused arrested," tweeted Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, Crime.

CCB Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Jain said Muniraju, 26, Shankarappa, 45 and Mohammed Babir, 45 were arrested in Banaswadi.

"We have seized very less amount, ₹1,700. We got a tip-off on online gambling," Jain told IANS.

The three were arrested under Karnataka Police Act Section 87. According to Jain, online gambling is on the rise nowadays.

He said local intelligence and the help of police technical wing helps in cracking down on online gamblers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

